What is Generative AI?

Generative artificial intelligence refers to deep learning models that can generate content such as images, code, text and other forms of media. These algorithms are trained to identify patterns using large datasets, enabling them to produce similar output.

TechRepublic Premium presents this explanation of generative AI, including its evolution, features, examples, drawbacks and benefits.

From the feature:

GEN AI EXAMPLES

Art and design

In the world of digital art, generative AI works together with artists to create pieces that frequently stretch the bounds of human imaginative thinking. AI models can create digital illustrations, logos and graphic designs to help with branding and marketing. In addition, gen AI’s ability to employ style transfer techniques enables it to turn conventional pictures into a variety of creative styles, providing artists with ideas and inspiration.

The download comprises a 12-page PDF.

This is available to download for $9. Or free with a Premium annual subscription: click here to find out more.

TIME SAVED: It took 16 hours of writing, editing and research to create this content.