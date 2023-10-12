Increasing Productive Lifespan – New Research Casts Light on Protein That Could Help Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Alzheimer’s disease is the most prevalent form of dementia, marked by progressively declining memory and cognitive functions. Over recent decades, it has climbed the ranks as a leading cause of death. The disease not only potentially truncates a person’s working career but also introduces unpredictability into financial retirement planning and deprives patients of joy during their final years. An effective treatment against this disease could give back to the patient the decision when to retire and improve quality of life in advanced age.

ABCA7: A New Potential Therapeutic Target

Now, scientists at the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University are on the trail of a promising new therapeutic target – ABCA7, a protein known to protect from Alzheimer’s disease. The study, recently published in the journal Cells, uncovers new information about the relationship between ABCA7, cholesterol, and inflammation in human brain cells.

The importance of ABCA7 in the development of Alzheimer’s disease first emerged in genome-wide association studies, which are large investigations of the human genome that involve thousands of participants. “But genome studies only point to a protein and do not tell us anything about how it functions or how it affects a disease,” said Joel Wiener, an investigator with the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple and first author on the new report. “Our goal is to reveal ABCA7’s functions and to use what we learn about its role in pathology to turn it into an effective therapy against Alzheimer’s disease.”

Previous Findings and ABCA7’s Role

Previous work led by Nicholas Lyssenko, Ph.D., an investigator at the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple and corresponding author on the new study, suggested that individuals between ages 63 and 78 who have low ABCA7 protein levels in the brain are at a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This finding corroborated the conclusions of earlier genome studies and further indicated that the protein protects the human brain.

In the new study, Dr. Lyssenko’s team addressed how cholesterol metabolism and inflammation may manipulate ABCA7 levels in human brain cells and thus affect Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis. In one set of experiments, the researchers depleted cholesterol in different neural cell lines, such as microglia, astrocytes, and neurons, and then treated the cells with rosuvastatin, a medication that suppresses cholesterol synthesis. To determine the effect of inflammation on ABCA7, the team carried out another set of experiments in which the same cell lines were treated with one of three major proinflammatory cytokines: IL-1β, IL-6, or TNFα. Cytokines are small molecules that can trigger inflammation following their secretion from certain types of immune cells.

The researchers found that ABCA7 levels dropped by about 40 percent in microglia cell lines and about 20 percent in an astrocyte cell line after the cells were depleted of more than half their usual amount of cholesterol. Meanwhile, no changes were observed in ABCA7 levels in a neuronal cell line following cholesterol loss. In addition, IL-1β and TNFα suppressed ABCA7 expression only in microglial cells. The third cytokine, IL-6, had no impact on ABCA7 in microglia, and none of the three cytokines induced changes in ABCA7 levels in either astrocytes or neurons.

These observations advance our understanding of how ABCA7 is regulated in the brain. “Our findings suggest that cholesterol loss downregulates ABCA7 in many cells in the human brain. Previous work in mice showed that cholesterol loss upregulates ABCA7,” said Mr. Wiener. “In addition, other investigators found that inflammation suppresses ABCA7 in astrocytes, and we show now that this can also happen in microglia. Overall, cholesterol depletion and inflammation may reduce ABCA7 levels in the brain and cause the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Challenges and Future Endeavors

The Temple team is taking multiple approaches to studying ABCA7, using not only human cells but also carrying out experiments in animal models and in postmortem human brain tissue. “The greatest challenge now is to figure out how to measure ABCA7 levels in the brain of living humans,” Dr. Lyssenko added. “If we achieve this, we could verify whether inflammation suppresses ABCA7 in the human body. Effective testing for ABCA7 levels in the brain will also identify individuals who are at greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease and spur the development of new ABCA7-based therapies.”

Reference: “Down-Regulation of ABCA7 in Human Microglia, Astrocyte and THP-1 Cell Lines by Cholesterol Depletion, IL-1β and TNFα, or PMA” by Joel P. Wiener, Sindy Desire, Viktor Garliyev, Nicholas Lyssenko III, Domenico Praticò and Nicholas N. Lyssenko, 25 August 2023, Cells.

Other researchers who contributed to the study include Sindy Desire, Viktor Garliyev, Nicholas Lyssenko III, and Domenico Praticò, Alzheimer’s Center at Temple, Department of Neural Sciences, Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

The research was supported by funding from the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of HealthThe National Institutes of Health (NIH) is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. Founded in 1887, it is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The NIH conducts its own scientific research through its Intramural Research Program (IRP) and provides major biomedical research funding to non-NIH research facilities through its Extramural Research Program. With 27 different institutes and centers under its umbrella, the NIH covers a broad spectrum of health-related research, including specific diseases, population health, clinical research, and fundamental biological processes. Its mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>National Institutes of Health (NIH) and from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Commonwealth Universal Research Enhancement Program.