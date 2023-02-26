NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 “Go” for Launch

The Launch Readiness Review for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is complete and the mission has been given a ‘Go’ for launch. Liftoff is targeted for 1:45 a.m. EST Monday, February 27, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, powered by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on a 25-hour trip to the space station. The crew will dock at approximately 2:38 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>EST on Tuesday, February 28, remaining onboard the microgravity laboratory for up to six months to conduct science and maintenance.

Starting at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, tune in to a live launch broadcast on NASA TV or the agency’s website and follow along through countdown and other key mission milestones.

Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg, both NASA astronauts, along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will be on board the SpaceX Crew-6 launch. The crew members will serve as mission specialists for a science expedition mission to the International Space Station.