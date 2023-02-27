NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Launch Scrubbed at Last Minute

Launch of NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-6 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida to the International Space Station has been scrubbed. Reportedly, there was an ignition problem with the main engines of the Falcon 9 rocket. NASA says that more information is coming soon.

With just a few minutes to go before the scheduled 1:45 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>EST liftoff, NASA reported that “all looks good for the Crew-6 launch!” The fuel load for the RP-1 rocket was already complete and weather conditions were “extremely favorable.”

When NASA uses the term “scrubbed” in relation to a space launch or mission, it means that the launch or mission has been postponed or canceled.

This term is typically used when there is an issue with the launch vehicle, ground equipment, or weather that prevents the mission from proceeding as scheduled. In such cases, NASA will “scrub” the launch, which means that they will postpone it until the issue can be resolved or the weather conditions improve.

The decision to scrub a launch is not taken lightly, as it often requires a significant amount of resources and planning to reschedule the launch. NASA always prioritizes the safety of its astronauts and mission personnel, and will only proceed with a launch when all safety requirements have been met.