Beyond Delicious: Unlocking the Nutritional Power of Thanksgiving Sides

Holiday sides like green beans and carrots are rich in essential micronutrients. Proper preparation, such as cooking with fats, can enhance nutrient absorption, making these dishes both tasty and nutritious.

While people usually think first about the turkey or the ham during holiday meals, the sides are what help balance your plate. Colorful vegetables like green beans, collard greens, roasted carrots and mashed sweet potatoes are loaded with important micronutrients. But how you prepare them will help determine whether you get the most nutritional value out of each bite this holiday season.

As a biochemist, I know that food is made up of many chemical substances that are crucial for human growth and function. These chemical substances are called nutrients and can be divided into macronutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, and micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.

Vegetables are full of micronutrients that human bodies need for metabolism – or converting food into energy – as well as to form and maintain cells and tissues. These micronutrients can be classified into three types: minerals, water-soluble vitamins, and fat-soluble vitamins.

Source: SciTechDaily