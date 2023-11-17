The Cooking Advantage: Nine Vegetables That Offer More Nutrition When Cooked

Cooked vegetables, including asparagus, mushrooms, and spinach, often provide more nutrients than when raw, as cooking releases essential vitamins and antioxidants for improved health benefits.
Raw food diets are a fairly recent trend, including raw veganism. The belief is that the less processed food is, the better. However, not all food is more nutritious when eaten raw. Indeed, some vegetables are actually more nutritious when cooked. Here are nine of them.
1. Asparagus
All living things are made up of cells, and in vegetables, important nutrients are sometimes trapped within these cell walls. When vegetables are cooked, the walls break down, releasing the nutrients that can then be absorbed more easily by the body. Cooking asparagus breaks down its cell walls, making vitamins A, B9, C, and E more available to be absorbed.
Source: SciTechDaily
- Starch Breakthrough: Discovery Could Revolutionize Human Health and Industry
- Pumpkin Power: 7 Reasons Why This Squash Is a Superfood
- Scientists Discover Simple New Remedy for Garlic Breath
- Good Texture and Taste – Scientists Use Ancient Technology To Improve Plant-Based Cheese
- Rolling the Dice: The Hidden Health Risks Lurking in Your Sushi
- Vaccination Vacation: Measles Makes a Menacing Comeback
- Eating in a 10-Hour Window Linked to Increased Mood and Energy
- ACL Surgery Delays: Risky for Children, Safer for Adults, Johns Hopkins Study Reveals
- Alarming Diabetes Danger: Insufficient Sleep Raises Insulin Resistance in Women
- Back Pain Breakthrough: Existing Drug That Kills Off Sleeping Bone Cells Could Provide Relief
- Eating in a 10-Hour Window Linked to Increased Mood and Energy
- Sweet Science: Eating Strawberries Could Help Prevent Dementia and Depression
- Chilling Effects: How Cold Weather Alters Kale’s Nutrient Profile
- Neuronal Nightmare: The Troubling Connection Between Sugar, Obesity, and Brain Degeneration
- The Inflammatory Question: Red Meat Might Not Be So Bad for You After All
- Exploring the Reality of Time Travel: Science Fact vs. Science Fiction
- Unlocking Fundamental Mysteries: Using Near-Miss Particle Physics to Peer Into Quantum World
- From Alchemists to Astrophysicists: Do Asteroids Hide Superheavy Secrets?
- Are Ghosts Real? Examining the Scientific Evidence
- The Science Behind the Scream: Why We Love To Be Scared