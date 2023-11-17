 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Cooking Advantage: Nine Vegetables That Offer More Nutrition When Cooked

By Crystal Jones on November 17, 2023

Recent trends in raw food diets overlook the fact that some vegetables are more nutritious when cooked. Cooking methods like steaming or roasting can enhance the availability of essential nutrients in vegetables such as asparagus, mushrooms, and spinach. This process releases important vitamins and antioxidants, which are sometimes trapped within the vegetables’ cell walls. Although cooking can reduce certain vitamins like vitamin C, the overall nutrient absorption is often increased, benefiting aspects like immune function, bone growth, and cancer prevention.

Cooked vegetables, including asparagus, mushrooms, and spinach, often provide more nutrients than when raw, as cooking releases essential vitamins and antioxidants for improved health benefits.

Raw food diets are a fairly recent trend, including raw veganism. The belief is that the less processed food is, the better. However, not all food is more nutritious when eaten raw. Indeed, some vegetables are actually more nutritious when cooked. Here are nine of them.

1. Asparagus

All living things are made up of cells, and in vegetables, important nutrients are sometimes trapped within these cell walls. When vegetables are cooked, the walls break down, releasing the nutrients that can then be absorbed more easily by the body. Cooking asparagus breaks down its cell walls, making vitamins A, B9, C, and E more available to be absorbed.

Source: SciTechDaily

Published in Food Science, Health, Nutrition and The Conversation

Crystal Jones
Crystal Jones

More from Food ScienceMore posts in Food Science »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from NutritionMore posts in Nutrition »
More from The ConversationMore posts in The Conversation »