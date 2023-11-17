The Cooking Advantage: Nine Vegetables That Offer More Nutrition When Cooked

Cooked vegetables, including asparagus, mushrooms, and spinach, often provide more nutrients than when raw, as cooking releases essential vitamins and antioxidants for improved health benefits.

Raw food diets are a fairly recent trend, including raw veganism. The belief is that the less processed food is, the better. However, not all food is more nutritious when eaten raw. Indeed, some vegetables are actually more nutritious when cooked. Here are nine of them.

1. Asparagus

All living things are made up of cells, and in vegetables, important nutrients are sometimes trapped within these cell walls. When vegetables are cooked, the walls break down, releasing the nutrients that can then be absorbed more easily by the body. Cooking asparagus breaks down its cell walls, making vitamins A, B9, C, and E more available to be absorbed.

